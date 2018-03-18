COAS applauds tribals’ for supporting security forces

Lt General Ghayur appointed FFR Colonel Commandant

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa installed Lt-Gen Ghayur Mahmood as the new Colonel of the Frontier Force Regiment during his visit to the FFR Centre in Abbottabad on Saturday, said ISPR.

COAS and General (retd) Raheel Sharif pinned the badges of rank on Lt Gen Mahmood. A large number of serving and retired piffer officers also attended the ceremony. Later, COAS also addressed piffer Commanding Officers as he hailed their contributions towards the defence of the country.

Yesterday, the COAS hailed the sacrifices of people of Khyber Agency for peace and their full support behind efforts of security forces during his visit to the Corps Headquarters Peshawar and Khyber Agency.

COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and progress on Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the return of temporarily displaced persons and development works.

In Khyber Agency, Gen Qamar reviewed progress on fencing along the Pak-Afghan border. He interacted with troops and tribal elders and lauded sacrifices for peace and their full support behind efforts of security forces. The army chief assured them that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the current gains towards enduring peace and stability.