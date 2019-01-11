COAS, Air Chief witness firepower display by Pak Army

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display by Pakistan Army Air Defence.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, says Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its fire power capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi.

Firing by all air defence weapon system was culminating event of two weeks long Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY80. Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality.

Interacting with the officers and troops, General Bajwa congratulated Army Air Defence for successful conduct of firepower capability display.

The Army Chief said that LY-80 has greatly enhanced air defence capability of Army Air Defence while strengthening it at national level along with PAF, the overall custodian of the defence of Pakistan air space.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also congratulated Pak Army for induction of LY-80 which has reinforces Pakistan’s overall Air Defence capability.

