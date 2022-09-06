Coalition slams Imran’s allegations on army chief’s appointment

Criticise PTI chief for spreading ‘hatred and chaos’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ruling coalition leaders on Monday condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s ‘poisonous’ allegations that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari want to appoint the army chief of their choice.

Their comments come a day after former premier Imran fired a broadside at his political rivals, alleging that Nawaz and Zardari wanted to appoint an army chief of their choice because a “strong and patriotic army chief” would question their “loot”.

Responding to Imran’s statement, PM Shehbaz maintained that the PTI chief’s “despicable utterances to malign institutions” were touching new heights “every day”.

Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging and poisonous allegations against Armed Forces and its leadership. His nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan. Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was maligning the state institutions while terming his agenda anti-Pakistan. Zardari in his statement said that the entire nation knows by now who is the real Fitna (evil) of this country.