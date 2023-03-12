Coalition partners to boycott NA by-polls in KP

No PDM candidate to submit papers for NA-22, NA-24, NA-31

The coalition government partners on Saturday announced that they would not participate in the by-elections for three seats of the National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Democratic Party KP spokesperson Abdul Jalil Jan said that “it is our policy and decision that we will not participate in any by-elections”, adding that the “coalition parties are now preparing for general elections and will participate in them”.

No candidate from the parties included in the PDM will submit nomination papers for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar constituencies. PTI candidates Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan and Haji Shaukat Ali won the three seats of KP in the 2018 general elections.

After the resignation of the PTI lawmakers from the NA, PTI chief Imran Khan won the by-elections held on October 16 last year on the above-mentioned three seats.

However, these seats were declared vacant by the Election Commission of Pakistan as the ousted prime minister had failed to take an oath.