Coalition partners term budget as balanced despite financial crunch

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

In absence of proper opposition, members of the coalition partners in National Assembly on Thursday appreciated the annual budget 2023-24 as good one keeping in view the tough economic situation and price hike.

They termed the budget as development and relief oriented despite of financial crunch and political instability. Participating in the debate, Khurshid Junejo said Pakistan is faced with the serious issue of climate change, but no significant amount has been allocated in the budget to deal with it. He said needful should be done to protect the agriculture sector from the impacts of climate change. He said we should also pay special attention to the construction of dams to enhance our water reservoir capacity.

Maulana Jamaluddin commended the increase in the budget of Benazir Income Support Program and Bait-ul-Mal saying it is important to protect the poor segments of the society.

He regretted that the welfare of tribal people has been ignored in the budget despite that the people of tribal districts have rendered immense sacrifices for Pakistan.

Participating in the discussion, Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani said exports should be enhanced through necessary policy interventions.