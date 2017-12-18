‘Coalition for inclusive Pakistan’ formed

A unique coalition for transgender, disabled and women rights’ activists has been launched to take part in the electoral process in the upcoming general election and exercise their right to vote independently, in secret and with dignity.

The coalition of 30 transgender, disabled and women rights activists titled “Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP)” was launched in Islamabad on Sunday, with the support of Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA), and has the representation of the marginalized persons from all over the country.

The purpose of forming such an alliance was in line with the provisions of the Elections Act 2017 that contain certain positive aspects to facilitate participation of transgender, disabled and women in the electoral process.

Taking part in the launching event, the participants urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure that the new election law is implemented in letter and spirit. They also appreciated the work being done by Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group of the ECP and said that CIP would closely work with it for the achievement of their electoral rights.—NNI

