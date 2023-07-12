ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the tenure of the incumbent government is ending on August 14 and mentioned that ECP will then announce the dates for the next general election.

The premier made the remarks amid uncertainty surrounding the next general polls, and he confirmed that the ruling alliance’s government will end its tenure next month and the date for the upcoming elections will be held in October or November this year

Addressing a ceremony about Pakistan Education Endowment Fund in the capital today, PM said it will be ECP’s call to announce the date for next elections.

He cleared the air that the current government is not looking to dissolve the lower house of parliament before the scheduled date. The general polls usually held 60 days after NA completes its Constitutional tenure. In case of early dissolution, the elections can be extended to 3 months.

Top political parties including PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F are of the view to conduct elections in October this year. Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led PTI, which is in tatters after May 9 chaos, demanded the polls take place at stipulated time.