Coalition govt swiftly transferred benefits to masses via cuts in fuel prices, PM says

Islamabad: A day after announcing a major cut in fuel prices, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the coalition government had been swift to transfer the benefit of the reduction in oil prices to the masses.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to further relief to the masses as soon as the government would have a financial cushion.

In line with my commitment to the nation, the coalition government has been swift to transfer the benefit of reduction in oil prices to the masses. We will continue to provide relief as soon as we have financial cushion to do so. I believe in honest conversation with the nation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 15, 2022

Government announces cut in fuel prices

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the prices of petrol and products would be lowered as the prices of crude oil fell below $100 per barrel in the international market.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the price of petrol was being cut by Rs18.50 and diesel by Rs40.54.

Following the announcement, the new price of petrol dropped to Rs 230.24 per litre against the previous price of Rs 248.74 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 236 per litre against the previous price of Rs 276.54 per litre.