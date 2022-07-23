Coalition govt demands CJP to establish full court to hear Mazari’s ruling case

Lahore: The coalition government has demanded the establishment of a full court to hear the case filed by the PTI and PMLQ against the Deputy Speaker’s ruling.

In a joint statement issued by the coalition government, all the parties involved in the ruling coalition strongly demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan conduct a full court hearing of the case related to the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

حکمران اتحاد کا مشترکہ متفقہ اعلامیہ جاری حکمران اتحاد میں شامل تمام جماعتیں چیف جسٹس پاکستان سے پر زور مطالبہ کرتی ہیں کہ وزیر اعلی پنجاب کے انتخاب سے متعلق مقدمے کی سماعت فل کورٹ کرے۔ pic.twitter.com/WUtqozDoQc — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 23, 2022

It said that it would be fair if the Supreme Court appoints a full court consisting of all honourable judges and reviews the Supreme Court Bar revision petition and the present petition and other related petitions to be heard together and issue a decision on it because it is a very important national, political and constitutional issue.

Referring to the ongoing political instability, it said that the national economy was facing the risk of bankruptcy, and the people were paying the high price in the form of inflation, unemployment and poverty.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, the statement said that he was repeatedly creating chaos in politics with the aim of avoiding accountability, hiding his corruption and gaining power through illegitimate means.

The constitution draws clear lines of authority between the Legislature, the Judiciary, and the Executive, but an “arrogant violator of the Constitution” — Khan — wants to erase those lines, the statement said.

The coalition government said that the PTI chairman wants to move Pakistan’s democracy and right to governance towards “default”, “just as he did with the economy”.

“Imran Khan’s attitude and thought are like a ‘termite’ eating away at Pakistan parties in the ruling coalition reiterate their commitment to the Constitution, democracy and the right of the people to rule. There will be no compromise at all,” it added.

The coalition vowed to forward on every forum together and to fight “fight against the darkness of fascism”.

On Friday, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 votes cast by PMLQ lawmakers, citing a letter written to him from PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He said that he had talked to Shujaat on the phone to confirm the letter.

Subsequently, PTI-backed PMLQ’s Pervez Elahi, even though getting 186 votes compared to Hamza’s 179, lost the election.

Following this, the PTI and PMLQ filed a case in the Supreme Court.