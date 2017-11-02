Coaching Pak team ‘pleasant experience’: Mickey Arthur

Islamabad

Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach Mickey Arthur said on Wednesday that coaching the national team is proving to be a pleasant experience for him.

Talking to private news channel, he said that he has grown fond of coaching the team as the Pakistan Cricket Board has been fully supporting him. “I am allowed to freely work on improving team’s performance,” Arthur said.

Responding to a question, the coach admitted that Test defeat in the recent Sri Lanka series was upsetting for him.

“We are missing on a lot after the retirement of Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan,” he added.

Arthur said that he is currently focused on restructuring the Test team.

The former Australian coach took charge of Pakistani team’s coach following the resignation of Waqar Younis after the World T20 tournament. The 47-year-old Arthur coached his native South Africa from 2005-10 and also led Australia for two years from 2011.—APP