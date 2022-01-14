‘Coachella’ – Arooj Aftab set to become first Pakistani singer to perform at American music festival

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab is all set to become the country’s first artist to perform at an international music festival in America.

The ‘Mohabbat’ singer will join celebrities from across the world at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that will be held on two weekends – April 15 and 22.

It is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

The development was shared by Arooj Aftab on Instagram while sharing the list of artists to be performing at the event.

“See you coachella both weekends and I am ready to partyyyyy,” she captioned the post.

Aftab, who first made headlines when she bagged Pakistan’s first Best New Artist nomination at the Grammys, is also set to make her debut in the upcoming Coke Studio season.

On the first day of the event, several artists including Harry Styles, Lil baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, Baby Keem, Snoh Aalegra, City Girls, Madeon, NIKI, Peggy Gou, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Martinez Borthers and Bishop Briggs will perform.

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Stromae and a number of other artists will enthrall the public on second day while Doja Cat, Joji, Karol G, Ari Lennox, Maneskin, FINNEAS, Ali Gatie, Hayden James and other artists will shine on the third day.

Pakistani celebrities are ecstatic as the entertainment industry’s leading star set to enthrall international audience.

