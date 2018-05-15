Coach Hathurusinghe wants Asanka as manager on West Indies tour

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has announced the squad of 17 players for the West Indies tour, however, the administrative manager of the touring party has not been named yet.

According to the highly placed sources in SLC, it was revealed in the last ex-co members that the team coach Chandika Hathurusinghe wants Asanka Gurusinha as manager.

“Gurusinha, the members of the 1996 World Cup winning team has relinquished his duty as team manager after he was made in charge of the High Performance Unit, Brain Centre and the Women’s cricket. But the coach wants him to officiate manager’s role at least for this tour”, one of the sources said. “Both share good relationship and for the better harmony and good performance of the team, this suggestion has come from the coach”. Gurusinha is now in Australia and is set to return early next week”.

“The ex-co members have given power to the SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala to discuss with him on his return and take the final call”.

“Gurusinha and Hathu are well respected by the team members and new name of the manager will come only if the negotiations between the concerned parties fail”, the source further added. The team will leave for West Indies on 25th May and will play three Test matches on this tour from June 6.