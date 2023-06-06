COA organizes environment awareness walk

The College of Agriculture (COA), University of Sargodha organized an awareness walk and Training Workshop on World Environment Day in collaboration with the American Embassy and Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) on Monday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the urgent need for environmental protection, cultivate responsibility among students, and empower them to take an active role in combating the challenges posed by climate change.

The walk was led by the Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem with students, faculty members, and Pak-U.S Alumni representatives carrying banners and placards displaying messages to address environmental challenges and work towards a greener future for Pakistan.