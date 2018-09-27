COA assures secure environment

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said terrorism has been effectively contained with the nation’s support.

The army chief delivered a keynote address on “Security of Pakistan” at the three-day international conference at Air University in Islamabad on “Radicalisation: Perceptions, Realities and Challenges of Campus Life”.

During his address, General Bajwa spoke in detail about the security situation of the country and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan and the region. Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response involving all state institutions.

“Armed forces and the nation have sacrificed a lot to bring back stability across the country. Terrorism has been effectively contained with the nation’s support but we need to remain vigialant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival,” the army chief further said.

The army chief also underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse Pakistan of the menace, the ISPR statement added. Further, General Bajwa said, “The army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.”

