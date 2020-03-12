Co-curricular activities to help polish talent: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar has said that co-curricular activities are very important for students as it provide a platform for polishing their talent in various fields. He was addressing prize distribution ceremony of 3rd All Pakistan Co-curricular competitions at Al-Raazi Hall on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that participation of students from all provinces and Azad Kashmir gave the lesson of brotherhood. Later, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad and others distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners.