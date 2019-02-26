Co-curricular activities must for private schools: Raas

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas Monday said the government has all set to make co curricular activities compulsory in small private schools across the province for low-income families.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony of a private school in Walton here, he said private schools were being encouraged to provide necessary educational facilities to the students along with sports and co-curricular activities.

Murad Raas said a roadmap had been prepared to improve the organisational standard of small and medium-scale private schools to provide quality education to the children from low-income families.

He said the government was working round-the-clock for the betterment of the education sector.

He asked the teachers to encourage students to take part in different co-curricular activities in order to inculcate qualities of sportsman-spirit, confidence and leadership in them.

The minister said educational institutions should not be run as a money-minting machines, adding their goal should be to change the societal norms. He said the private school owners should extend their cooperation to the government for spreading the light of knowledge in the society.

Murad Raas said teachers must also pay attention to the character building of students during the impressionable years at school, expressing the hope that children were leaders of tomorrow.

He said introduction of co curricular activities at all schools would help them become useful citizens and future leaders. Later, the minister distributed cash-prizes, shields and certificates among the successful students.—APP

