CNS vows to preserve marine environment

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi Thursday expressed firm resolve to preserve marine environment and termed the oceans an essential part of the earth’s ecosystem for sustainable life. ‘Let us re-affirm our commitment to protect, preserve and conserve every aspect of marine environment. I urge all countrymen to join hands with Pakistan Navy (PN) and contribute to provide clean oceans to our future generations,’ he said in his message on the World Oceans Day to be observed on June 8.

The day is celebrated worldwide to signify the importance of oceans and promote awareness for the sustainable use of oceans and marine resources, a PN press release said. This year, the day would be marked under the theme ‘Preventing Plastic Pollution and Encouraging Solutions for a Healthy Ocean.’ The Naval Chief said the day reminded that ‘we all are in one way or the other connected to the oceans and seas.’

He said oceans were an essential component of the earth’s ecosystem and ‘healthy oceans are critical to sustain a healthy planet. Oceans also play a vital role in sustaining life on land.’ They help to regulate the climate, strengthen ecosystem, regulate nutrients through natural cycles and provide wide range of resources that sustain life on the planet.

He said Pakistan was blessed with a long coastline, a large exclusive economic zone and continental shelf with abundance of living and non-living resources. ‘Our waters are home to immense web of marine life and a huge reservoir of natural resources. However, the marine life in our seas is endangered due to over exploitation, illicit practices and ever increasing marine pollution.’

Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy had embarked upon a comprehensive Maritime Awareness Campaign to enhance the understanding of general populace regarding oceans and huge potential of our Blue Economy. ‘We always remained cognizant of the need for sustainable use of oceans so that our future generations can also benefit from this treasure. An active and forthcoming participation by all will help promote the essence of the day.’