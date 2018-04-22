CNS visits SNB, applauds ships crew professional competence

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to China. During the visit, the Naval Chief visited Shanghai Naval Base (SNB) and called on Commander Shanghai Naval Base, Rear Admiral Wang Jianxun.

Upon arrival, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by Commander Shanghai Naval Base, Rear Admiral Wang Jianxun. A smartly turned out contingent of PLA (N) clad in ceremonial dress presented him the guard of honour followed by call on with Commander Shanghai Naval Base.

Later, the Naval Chief visited PLA(N) Ship YANG ZAHOU. The Admiral was briefed onboard by the Commanding officer of the ship. During his visit onboard, the Naval Chief interacted with ship’s crew and appreciated their professional competence.—INP