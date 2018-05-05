CNS visits Command, Staff College Quetta

Rawalpindi,

Chief of the Naval Staff visited Command and Staff College Quetta and addressed the course participants and faculty members.

The Naval Chief dilated upon the maritime security dynamics, challenges

and opportunities, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public

Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that it was imperative to jump-start the maritime sector, which had immense potential for national development.

He asked the participants to remain abreast with latest regional and international situation and focus on their professional Development.