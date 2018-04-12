CNS visits cadet college Petaro

Petaro

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Cadet College Petaro (CCP) and inaugurated the newly constructed Sports Complex. The indoor sports complex at CCP has recently been constructed which has almost every indoor sports facility. Chief of the Naval Staff also visited the College facilities and met with faculty/ staff.

Upon his arrival, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar and Principal CCP, Commodore Mehboob Elahi Malik. While addressing the cadets, the Naval Chief appreciated the role being played by CCP in imparting quality education and character building of the future leaders. He also lauded the quality of infrastructure, facilities and learning environment at the College. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away prizes to the cadets for their high achievements.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Principal CCP, Commodore Mehboob presented College report and highlighted performance of cadets in the academics, sports and co-curricular activities.—PR