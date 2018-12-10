CNS opens PMSA Base at Keti Bandar

Staff Reporter

The inauguration ceremony of newly established Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Base Keti Bandar was held on Monday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi attended the ceremony as chief guest, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Zaka ur Rehman. Later, he was given briefing on the mission, roles, tasks and operational challenges of PMSA Base Keti Bandar. He visited the base and appreciated the efforts of PMSA in establishing new coastal bases. Keti Bandar has a small population mainly dependent on fishing. The PMSA Base will keep area of responsibility under effective surveillance through regular patrolling and prevent unauthorized exploitation of resources.

It will help fishermen with search and rescue operations as well as facilitate registration of fishing boats and assistance to public. The PMSA has recently launched a mobile application called “Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea (AAAS)” to facilitate maritime communities operating in Pakistan’s territorial waters.

The PMSA is the sole Maritime Law Enforcement Agency in Pakistan which has the responsibility to regulate the maritime affairs of a vast area, covering approximately 295,000 square kilometers, stretching coastline over 1000 kilometers from Sir Creek in the East to Gwatar Bay in the West. It is committed to preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful purposes and will continue to shoulder its national obligation and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

