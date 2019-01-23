CNS meets C-in-C of Bahrain defence forces

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on official visit to Bahrain. During the visit, the Naval Chief met Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander US. Naval Forces Central Command, US. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral James Malloy and Commander Combined Task Force (CTF)150 Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy in separate meetings.

During meeting with Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations were discussed.

The Naval Chief also briefed the dignitary regarding forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 which is being hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi in February 2019. Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa acknowledged strong ties between Pakistan and Bahrain while appreciating PN efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Bahrain Defence Forces.

Later, the Naval Chief called on Commander US. Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral James Malloy at HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain. Upon his arrival at US NAVCENT Headquarters, the Admiral was warmly received by Vice Admiral James Malloy.—PR

