CNS inaugurates reconstructed building of Navy League held school

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inaugurated the reconstructed building of District Municipal Corpo-ration Primary School and Khan Bahadur Ghulam Nabi Secondary School at Baba Island, Karachi. The school is adopted and run under social work initiatives undertaken by Navy League. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral ZahidI lyas was also present at the occasion.

Navy League was structured in 2001 with an ambi-tion to look after welfare fundamentals of retired naval personnel and to engage in various social & community work projects. In this preview, Navy League through Sindh Education Foundation adopted the only established school at Baba Island in 2004.Since the adoption under banner of Navy League, the strength of students and teaching staff has increased manifold along with improvement of learning facilities at the institute. The enrollment started with meager number of 150 students and 10 teachers, now bears more than 800 pupils and 31 instructors at the school. Besides, the teaching fac-ulty based on local residents is also afforded with ample opportunities of cross training at various prominent NGOs & institutes including Sindh Edu-cation Foundation, Teachers Resource Training Center, Bahria University, Pakistan Navy, INFAQ Foundation and Literate Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired Naval officers and Secretary Education Sindh