CNS highlights Pakistan’s commitment against terrorism

Naval Chief calls on Commander Royal Saudi Border Guard

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visitto Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Thursday called on Commander Royal Saudi Border Guard, Vice Admiral Awwad Eid Al Balawi and Eastern Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Fahad Ali Al-Furaidan.

During the meeting with Commander, Royal Saudi Border Guard, professional matters of mutual interest were discussed, said a press release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region.

Vice Admiral Awwad Eid Al Balawi acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for promoting peace and stability in the maritime domain for freedom of seas and free flow of maritime trade.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met Eastern Fleet Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Fahad Ali Al-Furaidan at Jubail. During the meeting, professional matters and various avenues of bilateral collaboration came under the discussion. The Admiral also visited Command and Control Centre and Mine Warfare Centre at the naval base.

Thereafter, Chief of the Naval Staff visited King Fahad Naval Academy and called on Commandant of the Academy, Rear Admiral Zead Al Otaibi. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including professional and academic training and grooming of young officers were discussed.

Chief of the Naval Staff also visited various segments and sections of King Fahad Naval Academy and interacted with midshipmen and cadets.—APP