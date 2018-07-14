CNS expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of PN

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded today at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, chaired the Conference.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. Chief of the Naval Staff also mentioned that recently instituted strategic initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols by PN in the Indian Ocean Region will help maintain robust security posture in the critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking.

The Naval Chief also re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to make every effort to protect our environment especially in maritime domain and for sustainable use of oceans while endeavoring to protect its precious resources for our future generations.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

