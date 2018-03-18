CNS discusses matters of bilateral interest with Saudi Naval commander

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, is on an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani and also visited RSNF Ship and establishments.

During the meeting with Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were dilated upon. Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Command and Control Centre of Western Fleet Command, Royal Saudi Naval Schools and Aviation Setup. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was given detailed briefings on the occasion. The Naval Chief also visited RSNF Ship HMS MAKKAH. The Admiral was briefed onboard by the Commanding officer of the ship. During his visit onboard, the Naval Chief interacted with ship’s crew and appreciated their operational competence. It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will enhance and expand collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.—INP