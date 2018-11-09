CNS discusses issues of mutual interest with Russian Admiral

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Russian Federation, visited Baltic Fleet Headquarters at Kaliningrad Russia on Friday and held a meeting with Commander of Baltic Fleet, Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov.

Upon his arrival at Baltic Fleet Headquarters, the Naval Chief was received by Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov and Ceremonial Guard was presented with military honours to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

During the meeting of Naval Chief with Russian Vice Admiral, matters of mutual interest including Maritime security and stability, counter piracy operations, drug trafficking and various avenues to enhance interoperability between both the navies were discussed.

Commander of Baltic Fleet, Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov briefed Chief of the Naval Staff regarding operations of Baltic Fleet.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited polygon of Marine Corps Khmelevks and witnessed demonstration of armament of military equipment.

He also visited Russian Federation Navy Ship BOIKIY and was briefed by the Commanding Officer. The Naval Chief interacted with ship’s crew and appreciated their professional competence.—INP

