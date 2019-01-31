CNS confident to cope with challenges

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Ormara. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans as well as operational activities and security aspects at Gwadar Port particularly with respect to Maritime Components of CPEC Project were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to cope with all security challenges. The Admiral also reiterated that Pakistan Navy will continue to play a significant role in sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region in the midst of complex, challenging and evolving contemporary security environment. He also urged the field commanders to remain at the highest state of preparedness and maintain a constant vigil in their Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Chief of the Naval Staff directed field commanders to make concerted efforts for successful conduct of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 which is testimony of confidence in Pakistan by regional and extra regional countries.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

