CNS calls on Commander Royal Navy of Oman

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Sultanate of Oman, Tuesday called on Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi and the Commandant of Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy separately.

Upon arrival at the Royal Navy of Oman Headquarters, he was received by Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi, said a press release issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Royal Omani Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him the guard of honour.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander Royal Navy of Oman.

During the meeting, discussions on professional matters including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were held.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were also focused. A comprehensive brief on Royal Oman Navy was given to Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and ensuring maritime security at sea by protecting national and international shipping plying in the Indian Ocean region against threats of piracy, maritime terrorism, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking etc.

Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of maritime security in the region.

