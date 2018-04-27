CNS Amateur Golf Cup kick off today

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup will kick off here at the Margalla Greens Golf Course from Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Cdre Sh. Imran Nasir SI (M), Commander North, Patron Pakistan Navy Golf for the North region said the championship will continue till April 29.

“For a healthy competition, it has been decided to give the participation rights to all those having the handicap up to 12 strokes,” he said.

He said main match will be played amongst amateurs over 54 holes during the three days i.e. 18 holes each day from April 27 to 29. Amateurs with handicap 12 and below will participate in the match,” he said.

“Seniors match will be played over 36 holes on April 27 and 28, seniors over 55 years and with handicap 18 and below will be eligible to take part in the match,” he said.

Imran said junior’s match will be played over 18 holes on April 28. Junior’s under the age of 16 with handicap 24 and below will be eligible to take part. “Ladies match will be played over 18 holes on April 29, lady golfers with handicap 30 and below will be eligible to participate in the match,” he said.

He said attractive prizes will be awarded to the participants of all the categories but the main trophy will be given to best amateur in net category. “This would be the 12th championship in sequence to be played this year and 7th on this course,” he said.

Imran said this annual championship, which is affiliated with Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), was introduced with the idea of promoting this sport and to provide platform for talented individuals to come forward to make a mark in golf. “Players from all over the country have registered with us to participate in the event,” he said.—APP