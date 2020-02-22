CNG stations to reopen for 12 hours today

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that CNG filling stations will be reopened on Sunday for 12 hours across Sindh.

According to SSGC, CNG stations will be reopened between 7:00 am to 7:00 pm today. Earlier, CNG stations had been reopened for 24 hours on Thursday across Sindh till Friday 8:00 am after it was resume supplies during the ongoing week. It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.