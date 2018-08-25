CNG stations to remain closed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

There will be no CNG at petrol pumps in Karachi on Monday, Wednesday or Friday this week. CNG stations will be closed on these days.

Usually, gas supply is closed on certain days during the week but due to Eidul Azha, there was no loadshedding carried out, according to SAMAA TV reporter Ashraf Khan. In order to rectify this, this week gas supply to CNG stations will be closed on three days, Monday August 27, Wednesday August 29 and Friday August 31.Part of the reason for this loadshedding is because many industries were closed this week for Eid and their gas supply was diverted to petrol stations.Usually, gas supply is closed on certain days during the week but due to Eidul Azha, there was no loadshedding carried out, according to SAMAA TV reporter Ashraf Khan. In order to rectify this, this week gas supply to CNG stations—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp