CNG stations to remain closed on Feb 4, 6 and 8

The gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh will remain suspended on February 4, 6 and 8, said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson.
The spokesperson said that the gas supply to Industrial sector would remain suspended on February 3 for 24 hours.
Earlier on December 3, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had closed all CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations until Tuesday across Sindh, including Karachi.—INP

