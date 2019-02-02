The gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh will remain suspended on February 4, 6 and 8, said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson.
The spokesperson said that the gas supply to Industrial sector would remain suspended on February 3 for 24 hours.
Earlier on December 3, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had closed all CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations until Tuesday across Sindh, including Karachi.—INP
CNG stations to remain closed on Feb 4, 6 and 8
