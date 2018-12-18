CNG stations to remain closed in Sindh on Dec 19, 21

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh to remain suspended on December 19 and 21, said schedule issued by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday.

“CNG stations to remain close on December 19 and 21 (Wednesday and Friday) for 24 hours,” reads the schedule issued by SSGC.

Officials privy to the matter said that the, SSGC has restored older schedule of gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh.

The Sindh’s CNG stations, which opened on Saturday night after a week, were closed once again today for 24-hours.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced that gas supply has been restored to the CNG sector in Sindh.

He told media on Saturday that upon his arrival in the city, he met all stakeholders after which he reached an agreement with CNG association.

The minister maintained that the federal government was trying to ensure that Sindh’s industrial sector doesn’t go through gas load shedding, adding that a large number of industries shifted to LNG to survive in Punjab. It is pertinent to note here that the people of the province continued to suffer owing to closure of CNG pumps for a week as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) suspended gas supply to CNG stations and power plants of all general industries for an “indefinite period of time.”

The company said it was facing acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system. Moreover, the Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) – a union of owners of private buses, minibuses, taxis and rickshaws in the port city – also went on strike in the metropolis for days during last week, adding to the misery of citizens.—INP

