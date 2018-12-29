CNG stations in Punjab to remain closed till Jan 10

Staff Reporter

The CNG stations across Punjab and Islamabad will remain shut down upto January 10, a notification issued by Sui Southern Gas Company said.

According to the General Manager SSGC Lahore Qiaser Masood, CNG stations will remain closed due to annual maintenance work at the regasified to natural gas terminal.

However, gas will be available at select CNG stations for public transport, the notification added.

On December 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered that boards of directors of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and SSGCL be dissolved owing to the prevailing gas shortfall in the country. The premier gave directions for stricter action against the gas suppliers, as the CNG crisis continued to disrupt public transport.

A day after ordering a fact-finding committee to launch an inquiry against the managing directors of both SNGPL and SSGCL, the federal government decided to reshuffle the companies’ boards of directors over purported poor performance.

