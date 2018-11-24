CNG stations across Sindh to close indefinitely

Our Correspondent

Karachi

The CNG filling stations in Karachi and across the province will remain closed for an indefinite time due to a technical failure in the Kunnar LPG Plant and Oil Field, Tando Jam.

It has been ordered by Sui Southern Gas to immediately stop the distribution of gas to all CNG stations across Sindh from 2pm on Saturday until further orders.

Sui Southern has said that the Kunnar LPG Plant and Oil Field in Tando Jam has an issue due to which there is a shortage of 150 nm to 200 nm of gas.

Gas supply will be restored once the technical failure in Tando Jam plant is fixed. A total of 300 CNG stations in Karachi and 350 CNG stations in the rest of Sindh will be closed.

