CNG outlets restart round-the-clock service after 10-hour closure a day

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, operating in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Friday restarted their round-the-clock service after witnessing 10-hour closure a day for around last nine days.

“The twin cities outlets will start providing the inexpensive fuel to consumers 24 hours a day after the All Pakistan CNG Association convinced the quarters concerned that they are using the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas and not the natural gas,” Central Leader of the Association Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha told APP.

Although, he said, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had issued the schedule for the CNG stations operating in the federal capital, but the garrison city outlets also observed it.

Answering a question, he said as many as 226 CNG stations were functioning in the twin cities, out of which around 86 were in Islamabad and 140 in Rawalpindi.

On December 27, the ICT Administration had issued the schedule for the ten-hour CNG outlets’ closure in Federal Capital to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers during the ongoing winter season.

The city administration had imposed Section-144 in this regard and CNG stations were directed to stop selling gas to motorists from 5 am to 10 pm and from 5pm to 10pm, citing the reason that a huge amount of CNG was being used as a fuel in vehicles, which eventually affect smooth supply of gas to domestic consumers.—APP

