CNG load-shedding

I will be thankful if you very kindly publish this letter in the columns of your esteemed daily. I want to draw attention of the CNG authorities to the load shedding of CNG which has become a regular feature in Karachi. Every single person is burdened with huge amount of taxes but government does not give facilities to their own citizen. Karachi is also a backbone of Pakistan, all kinds of transport move twenty-four hours. Citizens have to wait at bus stops for a longer span of times, students face difficulty in going to their educational institutions due to the unavailability of transport, office staff that uses the public transport reaches their offices late, patients are also enduring a lot of inconvenience while going to hospitals. The Government should take serious steps for the resolution of this grave issue.

BUSHRA HAIDER

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp