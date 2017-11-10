CNG cylinders removed from PSV

Hyderabad

The district administration and the police removed CNG cylinders from dozens of public transport vehicles here Thursday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput said the action was carried out on the order of Sindh High Court. He told that all the 31 CNG stations in Hyderabad had been served notices last week to stop selling the CNG to the public transport vehicles.

The DC said the CNG stations had been warned that non-compliance of the directive could lead to cancellation of their licenses. Rajput told that the action would be carried out on a regular basis to ensure compliance of the SHC’s order and the public safety.—APP