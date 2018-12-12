CNG association to protest against gas supply cut

Staff Reporter

Karachi

CNG association to protest on today as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to halt gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh for indefinite period of time.

As per details, the SSGC spokesperson in a statement today said, supply to CNG stations will be discontinued for an indefinite period of time due to technical faults in the field, adding gas supply to also remain suspended to the industrial units run by the captive power plants in Karachi for three months.

“Steps are underway to restore gas supply for commercial and domestic consumers with full pressure,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, CNG associations have announced to protest outside the SSGC office against the repeated supply halt. It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan had on December 4 promised that people would not face gas load-shedding during this winter.

