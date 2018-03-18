CND firm to stop usage of drugs in academic institutions

Islamabad

The 61st annual meeting of Commission on Narcotics Drugs (CND) unanimously passed a resolution to stop usage and supply of drugs in academic institutions with endorsement from all member countries which was presented by the Pakistani delegation. The Pakistani delegation was led by Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Mehmood Iqbal and accompanied by Maj. Gen Mussarrat Nawaz Malik Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

While appreciating the support from all countries, Secretary Narcotics Control stated that this historic resolution would prove landmark in the efforts across all the member countries to eliminate drugs from their academic institutions, said a news release received here on Saturday. The preparation and subsequent approval of the resolution resulted due to untiring efforts from Ministry of Narcotics Control, Anti Narcotics Force and Vienna, Ministry of Foreign affairs, which has earned pride for the nation.

Other member countries including Belarus, Libya, Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines, China, Russia, Indonesia and Vietnam have also ensured their cooperative participation keeping in view, the positive impact and importance of the Pakistani resolution. The resolution brought attention of the International Community and particularly United Nations (UN) towards the issue of drug abuse in educational institutions. It was agreed that this problem needs special and immediate interventions at all level particularly policy initiatives by each country. It demanded concerted efforts and increased coordination amongst law enforcement agencies (LEAs), health and social sector. It will also result in to flow of more support and resources for capacity building of relevant institutions. It also indicated the seriousness and strong political will of Pakistan against the issue. The approval of this resolution will inject a new life, in already running anti-narcotics campaign by ANF in the academic institutions of Pakistan. Most of the member countries of CND have hailed the efforts put in by the Pakistani delegation to initiate such resolution against the supply and usage of drugs in the academic institutions, and termed it as “major diplomatic success”.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Secretary Narcotics Control, Iqbal Mehmood said, Pakistani society had no place for drugs, and government had left no stone unturned to stop supply of narcotics across the country. While mentioning the efforts made so far, the secretary elaborated that last year, Pakistan had seized 400 ton drugs in various search and found operations across the country.—APP