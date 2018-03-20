CNCs calls on Commander Kuwait Naval Forces

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Monday called on Commander Kuwait Naval Forces Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah and Commander Coast Guard Kuwait Cdr Sheikh Mubarak Ali Yousuf Al-Sabah during his official visit. During the meeting with Commander Kuwait Naval Forces, Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration, says a press release here.

Both the dignitaries also discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both the navies in the field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise. Commander Kuwait Naval Forces acknowledged the role played by Pakistan Navy in providing training and trained Human Resources to Kuwait Navy.

He emphasized the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Kuwait Navy. Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah also lauded the role and commitment of Pakistan Navy for initiating sustained and credible efforts to maintain regional maritime peace and stability. The Naval Chief also met Ghulam Dastgir, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait and Ex. Pakistani servicemen. The visit would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular.—APP