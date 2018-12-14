CM’s approval for creation of PWHRA on cards

Staff Reporter

Lahore

First meeting of ‘Steering Committee for Women Empowerment’ constituted by Chief Minister Punjab was held at Women Development Department, under the convenership of Minister for Women Development Punjab. Mrs Irum Bukhari, Secretary Women Development Department, Ms Sadia Sohail (MPA), Ms Seemabia Tahir (MPA), representative of Industries, Commerce & Investment Department, School Education Department, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women and Aurat Foundation, attended the meeting.

Secretary Women Development briefed the committee members about the performance of the department with reference to previous empowerment packages announced for women since the inception of the department in 2012. While disclosing the 100 days plan of WDD under the new political dispensation, Mrs. Irum Bukhari stated that the department had realigned its targets with Punjab Growth Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals for achieving inclusive sustainable socio economic empowerment of women in the Punjab. Three goals had been earmarked under the redefined target for effective participation of women in socio economic life.

She further explained that for service delivery, WDD did not intend to continue investing in brick and mortar for addressing residential issues of women working away from home and instead, the mushroom growth of henceforth unregulated private hostels for women would be channeled by the department for its transformation into an emerging service sector in Punjab.

