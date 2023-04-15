CM’s aide visits Ramadan Bachat Bazar

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Javed Nayab Laghari accompanied by DC Shehryar Gul Memon visited the Ramadan Bachat Bazaar set up by district administration at Gur Market and inspected the prices of edible items.

Talking to citizens, the Special Assistant said that the Sindh Government is adopting all possible measures for provision of items of daily use at concessional rates to the general public during the month of Ramadan, which aims at providing relief to common man.

He said that measures are also taken to prevent profiteering under which officials are assigned magisterial powers to initiate action against profiteers. He said that citizens should demand a rate list from shopkeepers and traders before purchasing items and file a complaint and complaint cell against shopkeepers in case of over charging for legal action.—APP