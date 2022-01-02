CMG president extends New Year greetings to overseas audiences

CPC has led Chinese people in creating a great Chinese miracle

President of China Media Group (CMG), Shen Haixiong has extended New Year greetings to over-seas audiences wishing them a healthy, happy and successful New Year 2022.

In an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International and through the internet on January 1, 2022, Shen Haixiong termed the New Year as the first ray of sunshine illuminating the world.

The New Year is the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese lunar calendar. I would like to extend my best wishes from Beijing, wishing you a year full of prosperity and vitality, he said.

The year 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Grown from some 50 people a century ago into a party with more than 90 million members today, the CPC has led the Chinese people in creat-ing a great Chinese miracle. Ushering in the new era, the country with a population of 1.4 billion has completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects under the leadership of Chi-nese President Xi Jinping, solving the historical problem of absolute poverty that had plagued the country for thousands of years, said the President of the CMG.

According to him, in order to faithfully re-cording the new era, China Media Group (CMG) produced an array of quality feature series last year, including “Making a New China,” “Up and Out of Poverty” and “People’s Xiaokang,” which recorded the course of the hard struggle of the CPC and the Chinese people, and presented the century-long “intrinsic genes” of the CPC to the international community.

A month ago, on the occasion marking the 80th anniversary of the launch of the Chinese people’s overseas broadcasting services, President Xi sent a congratulatory letter to CMG, encouraging us to tell China’s story well, make China’s voice heard by the world and build a competitive and modern type of mainstream media outlet with remarkable prowess to inspire, communicate and influence. We will continue to spare no efforts towards achieving that goal!

An ancient Chinese sage once said, “Success only comes through hard work,” he said in his New Year message adding the world was undergoing profound changes unprecedented in a century, inter-twined with the once-in-a-century COVID-19 pan-demic, but we have never stopped our pursuit of peace, development and happiness. CMG’s pro-grams, such as “China in the Stories,”

“China in the Classics” and “Chinese Culture in Toponymy,” documented the country’s deep and solid history and people’s vitality in their everyday lives. Programs including “National Parks” and “The Olympism and Art” recorded the scenes of “Beautiful China” and “Healthy China” in the new era. The global live broadcast of “Tiangong Class” from China’s space station inspired youngsters to explore the mysteries of the universe.

When a herd of 16 wild elephants from Yunnan Province wandered from south to north and back home, platforms including CGTN, Yangshipin and CCTV News Digital kept track of every step, deliv-ering over 7,000 hours of livestreaming, which made the “wandering elephants” a hot topic across the world, he said.

Sticking to the facts is the basis of journalism around the globe. In the past year, we have pro-moted fairness and justice through seeking truth. In the face of the false “global COVID-19 ranking,” he said adding, “We released three rounds of global surveys so as to clarify the truth and distinguish right from wrong.”

They were echoed and acknowledged by hun-dreds of millions of overseas online users. In report-ing the situation in Afghanistan, CMG’s exclusive on-the-spot videos revealed the abuse of force by a certain country that disregarded human life, and these reports were taken as important sources of information for the global media. We will continue to work as a responsible and professional media company and strive to seek truth! I hope our West-ern counterparts value the reputation of the media along with us! Let the truth defeat political expedi-ency, racial discrimination and ideological bias, and let’s work together to build an objective, fair, posi-tive and healthy international public opinion envi-ronment, he further said.