CM wants strict action against persons playing with lives of innocent people

Kamal takes notice of substandard, counterfeit medicines

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Jamal Kamal Khan Monday took notice of the sale of sub-standard and counterfeit medicine in the province and asked provincial secretary health and administration to report in this regard.

CM Balochistan while taking notice of the sale of sub-standard medicine in Balochistan province through fake and unregistered pharmaceutical companies, directed provincial secretary to review drug regulations and submit detail report in this regard. CM Balochistan said that strict action would be taken against those elements involved in this business of selling falsified and sub-standard medicine and playing with the lives of innocent people.

The CM said that present government is working to develop comprehensive strategic plan for provision of basic life facilities to Balochistan’s people living in far flung areas. “Government is taking potential steps for the improvement of health sector”, the CM added.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Astore GB that the District Health Officer (DHO) Mumtaz Khan visited on Monday to various basic health units and inspected service delivery in those facilities. During his visit to Gudai BHU, he met the patients and inquired about facilities offered in the health centre. The health official also discussed professional issues with staff in the dispensary.

He said that it was mission of the district administration to provide best health facilities to the citizens, adding all available resources should be utilized to extend best possible services to the patients. The DHO was informed that there was no shortage of medicines and every possible step was taken to serve the people.—APP

