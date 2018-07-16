CM wants modern recycling machinery across KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retd. Dost Muhammad Khan has stressed the need for introduction of modern recycling machinery for the waste management, cleanliness and drain system in all cities under the local government system throughout the province. He directed to take all necessary measures for cleanliness of all cities in view of the growing trend of urbanization.

He was addressing a meeting of the water and sanitation services campany Bannu at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Secretary Local Government, Chief Executive WSSC Bannu and other attended. Caretaker Chief Minister directed to provide financial and technical help to the WSSC Bannu for improving the drain system of the city. He also directed to remove all the ghost employees of the company. A system to be workable, should have an effective system of reward and punishment.

The dislocation of people resulted from Zarb-eAzb operation has put extra burden on the infrastructure of Bannu City. The Chief Executive WCCS Bannu briefed the Caretaker Chief Minister about the problems related to municipal services of Bannu. Caretaker Chief Minister was further briefed about the inefficient sewerage system, polluting the whole city and demanded for extra resources.

Dost Muhammad Khan directed to send him a summary supported by cogent reasons. He said that the developed countries have outsourced the waste management cleanliness and other services. The green companies in the international market were delivering upto the mark therefore we should follow the international success pattern. Agha Khan Foundation has already worked on it as the new pattern has opened up new avenues of earning. He said unionism has slowed down the public service delivery mechanism making it almost inefficient.

