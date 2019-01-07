CM wants comprehensive traffic plan for BRT

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for constituting a committee under the chairmanship of KP Secretary Finance for checking traffic problems downtown Peshawar city and making a comprehensive traffic plan for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The committee will look into the matter of establishing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) under the supervision of transport department in this regard and also formulate comprehensive traffic plan for the purpose.

The chief minister has tasked the committee to finalize all necessary arrangements for completing the homework for setting up KPUMA within a month period. The committee besides Secretary Transport and Secretary LG & RD would also include Dr. Akhter Ali Shah.

The Chief Minister decided this while chairing a meeting at CM Secretariat Peshawar on Monday about establishment of KPUMA and evolving traffic plan for Peshawar city beside the early completion of BRT.

On this occasion, the meeting made a number of decisions on different matters including implementation on decisions of the previous meeting, evolving administrative structure of the authority, recruitment of the staff, service regulations, partial approval of the budget, shifting of the authority assets, recruitment posting of Managing Director on contract and amendments in the concerned rules and regulations.

Mahmood Khan on this occasion directed the concerned high ups to expedite work on implementing the decisions including recruitment of the staff during the current month and meeting the targets as per the timelines. He said that hiring a qualified Managing Director from the market will be a step corporate governance so that the institutions could perform in a free.

