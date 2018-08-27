CM vows to work by day and night to fulfill hopes of the nation

Salim Ahmed

A delegation of dignitaries from Tehsil Tounsa called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The delegation congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar and extended him good wishes for taking over the position of the Chief Minister.

While talking to the delegation, CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is new hope of 22 million people of Pakistan and that he will serve the people of his province according to the vision of his leader.

He vowed to work by day and night to fulfill the hopes of the nation. New Pakistan will be formed in any case and Imran khan is the one who will lay foundation of it however to attain this goal we have to move forward together for starting a new journey, he added.

CM further said that we all have to work hard to make the dream of change come true. We all have one aim before us and that is Public Service. He said that we will eliminate corruption on a regular basis through good governance.

CM said that real change will occur only if police is strong enough to tackle political pressure. He said that they are determined to work on merit as it is our first priority. He said that we will take start of new Pakistan by bringing real development in backward regions.

He told the delegation that rather than two Pakistan being divided in cast system, Imran khan believes only on the concept of one Pakistan and the journey of real development and prosperity will not be possible without their cooperation.

Later on Member Provincial Assembly Nadeem Abbas Barah called on Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed good wishes for him. Talking to the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we altogether will work to strengthen the foundation of new Pakistan.

Our priority is to raise the living standard of public and provide them with basic facilities. He said that we have to give relief to the people of Punjab who have played the main role for change.

CM said that public money will be used honestly and we will promote simplicity and savings at every level by reducing public expenditure in addition to it all transactions will be done on merit and in broader interests of the nation.

CM directed that Assembly Members should remain in touch with the people and should not leave any stone unturned for solving their problems.

MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara while conversing this occasion added that with the chief ministerial election of Sardar Usman Buzdar, people of the province will witness the real interpretation of new Pakistan and his leadership will eliminate corruption as well as promote merit in the province.

