CM vows to safeguard interests of farmers

Punjab Cabinet approves 40-point agenda

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The meeting of the provincial cabinet, which held here on Friday at Chief Minister’s Office with Pun-jab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, accorded approval to the 40-point agenda. The cabinet rejected the proposal of increasing water charges (abiana) and decided to constitute dispute resolution committees at the district level under police order to help solve the disputes at the grassroots. It hoped that constitution of such com-mittees will help to solve the petty disputes.

The Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill 2019 was given approval and the meeting also decided to extend the scope of safe city project to big cities of the province. This project would be extended to such cities on case-to-case basis and in accordance with the governmental priorities.

The project of con-structing low-cost houses in Chishtian, Lodhran and Ranala Khurd under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Program was also given approval and the housing department will perform its duty of im-plementing this project after the approval of the cabinet. The meeting given approval to accord ad-ministrative and financial autonomy to Institute of Public Health Lahore along with the decision to formulate administrative committee to deal with the matters pertaining to the IPH. The meeting approved changing of name of Fort Munro Devel-opment Authority to Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority Dera Ghazi Khan and it was also decided that scope of this authority will be extended to tribal area of Koh-e-Suleman Tehsil. Establishment of a new post of Border Military Police at the tribal area of Saakar in DG Khan was given approval.

The cabinet decided to nominate provincial minister for energy as the chairman of cabinet committee for energy and additional chief secretary (energy) as its member. The meeting approved the draft of MoU for the launch of NFC centers and awareness activi-ties for the project of eradication of child labor by strengthening government institutions and com-munity. Meanwhile, approval was given to transfer land to NHA for the construction of Lahore Eastern Bypass Project. Cabinet also given approval to Paki-stan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center Act 2019, Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2018 for traffic management reforms and Pun-jab Red Zones (Establishment & Security) Bill 2018 while the draft of the agreement between Punjab government and UET Lahore was approved as well for setting up AC testing lab at the Kala Shah Kaku Campus of University of Engineering Technology Lahore.

The meeting gave approval to the draft amendment law of Punjab Zakat & Ushr Act 2018, drafts of Punjab Animal Health Act 2018 and Punjab Literacy and Non-formal Education Policy 2018.

